Jackson State vs. N.C. A&T December 17 Tickets & Start Time
The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-7) will face the Jackson State Tigers (2-6) at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.
Jackson State vs. N.C. A&T Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Jackson State Players to Watch
- Landon Glasper: 18.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Camian Shell: 9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jeremy Robinson: 11.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nikolaos Chitikoudis: 5.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes: 7.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
N.C. A&T Players to Watch
Jackson State vs. N.C. A&T Stat Comparison
|N.C. A&T Rank
|N.C. A&T AVG
|Jackson State AVG
|Jackson State Rank
|297th
|68.3
|Points Scored
|68.9
|290th
|363rd
|92
|Points Allowed
|81.5
|344th
|363rd
|23.3
|Rebounds
|32.4
|218th
|348th
|5.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|132nd
|157th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|5.8
|303rd
|241st
|12.3
|Assists
|12.6
|223rd
|24th
|9.3
|Turnovers
|13.8
|309th
