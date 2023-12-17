Sunday's contest that pits the Jackson State Tigers (3-7) against the North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-9) at Michelob ULTRA Arena has a projected final score of 80-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Jackson State. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on December 17.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Jackson State vs. N.C. A&T Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Jackson State vs. N.C. A&T Score Prediction

Prediction: Jackson State 80, N.C. A&T 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Jackson State vs. N.C. A&T

Computer Predicted Spread: Jackson State (-6.4)

Jackson State (-6.4) Computer Predicted Total: 152.7

N.C. A&T has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Jackson State is 4-5-0. The Aggies have gone over the point total in seven games, while Tigers games have gone over six times.

Jackson State Performance Insights

The Tigers put up 68.7 points per game (295th in college basketball) while giving up 81.5 per contest (348th in college basketball). They have a -128 scoring differential and have been outscored by 12.8 points per game.

Jackson State loses the rebound battle by three boards on average. It collects 35.2 rebounds per game, 241st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 38.2.

Jackson State makes 6.1 three-pointers per game (299th in college basketball) at a 31.1% rate (277th in college basketball), compared to the 11 per contest its opponents make, shooting 39% from beyond the arc.

Jackson State forces 13.9 turnovers per game (72nd in college basketball) while committing 14.8 (344th in college basketball).

