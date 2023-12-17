The Alcorn State Braves (1-9) will aim to stop a nine-game road skid when squaring off against the Northern Iowa Panthers (4-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at McLeod Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Alcorn State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alcorn State Stats Insights

  • The Braves' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Panthers have given up to their opponents (43.5%).
  • This season, Alcorn State has a 0-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Braves are the 314th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 309th.
  • The Braves average 6.4 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Panthers allow (74.0).
  • When it scores more than 74.0 points, Alcorn State is 0-2.

Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Alcorn State averaged 12.6 more points per game at home (76.8) than on the road (64.2).
  • At home, the Braves gave up 69.7 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 70.7.
  • Alcorn State sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (5.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than away (27.8%).

Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 @ Clemson L 90-69 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/10/2023 @ VCU L 86-58 Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/12/2023 @ Maryland L 105-65 Xfinity Center
12/17/2023 @ Northern Iowa - McLeod Center
12/19/2023 @ Drake - Knapp Center
12/21/2023 @ George Washington - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

