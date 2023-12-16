The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Eagles allow to opponents.

Xavier is 4-3 when it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 194th.

The Musketeers score 76.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 67.5 the Eagles give up.

Xavier has a 4-4 record when putting up more than 67.5 points.

Winthrop Stats Insights

The Eagles have shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 40% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.

Winthrop has compiled an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40% from the field.

The Musketeers are the rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 118th.

The Eagles' 80.8 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 71 the Musketeers allow to opponents.

When Winthrop allows fewer than 76.4 points, it is 6-1.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier posted 83.6 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 80.5 points per contest.

The Musketeers ceded 71.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 77.1 away from home.

Xavier made 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 38% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.1, 40.5%).

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Winthrop is scoring 12 more points per game at home (87) than on the road (75).

At home, the Eagles allow 62.3 points per game. On the road, they concede 77.8.

Winthrop drains fewer 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (7.5). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than on the road (33%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/1/2023 Houston L 66-60 Cintas Center 12/5/2023 Delaware L 87-80 Cintas Center 12/9/2023 Cincinnati W 84-79 Cintas Center 12/16/2023 Winthrop - Cintas Center 12/20/2023 @ St. John's - Carnesecca Arena 12/23/2023 Seton Hall - Cintas Center

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule