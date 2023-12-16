If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Southern Miss and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Southern Miss ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-5 0-0 NR NR 281

Southern Miss' best wins

As far as its best win this season, Southern Miss took down the UAB Blazers on the road on December 1. The final score was 85-82. In the victory against UAB, Victor Hart amassed a team-high 26 points. Austin Crowley added 15 points.

Next best wins

90-84 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 295/RPI) on November 25

83-74 at home over Northwestern State (No. 357/RPI) on December 9

Southern Miss' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Southern Miss gets the 300th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Golden Eagles' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games against teams that are above .500 and nine games against teams with worse records than their own.

Southern Miss has 20 games left this season, including one contest against Top 25 teams.

Southern Miss' next game

Matchup: Lamar Cardinals vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Lamar Cardinals vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: Southern Miss Golden Eagles -3.5

Southern Miss Golden Eagles -3.5 Total: 148.5 points

