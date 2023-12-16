Saturday's game between the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) and the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-77, with Arizona coming out on top. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on December 16.

There is no line set for the game.

Purdue vs. Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Purdue vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 80, Purdue 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Arizona

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-2.7)

Arizona (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 156.3

Purdue is 7-3-0 against the spread, while Arizona's ATS record this season is 8-0-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Boilermakers are 7-3-0 and the Wildcats are 3-5-0.

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers are outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game with a +165 scoring differential overall. They put up 85.6 points per game (20th in college basketball) and give up 69.1 per outing (131st in college basketball).

Purdue records 42 rebounds per game (24th in college basketball) while conceding 30.8 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 11.2 boards per game.

Purdue connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (109th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.2 on average.

The Boilermakers rank 25th in college basketball by averaging 105.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 68th in college basketball, allowing 85.1 points per 100 possessions.

Purdue has committed two more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.8 (175th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.8 (335th in college basketball).

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +241 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 30.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 94 points per game (second in college basketball) while giving up 63.9 per contest (35th in college basketball).

Arizona wins the rebound battle by 17.7 boards on average. It records 46.1 rebounds per game, second in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 28.4.

Arizona connects on 8.5 three-pointers per game (96th in college basketball) at a 39.1% rate (23rd in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 its opponents make, shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Arizona has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.6 per game (242nd in college basketball) while forcing 14.6 (49th in college basketball).

