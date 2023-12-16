The Ole Miss Rebels (9-0) will look to continue a nine-game winning run when hosting the California Golden Bears (3-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

Ole Miss vs. Cal Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Ole Miss Stats Insights

  • This season, the Rebels have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Golden Bears' opponents have hit.
  • Ole Miss has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Rebels are the 217th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Bears rank 109th.
  • The Rebels put up just 2.3 fewer points per game (73.3) than the Golden Bears allow (75.6).
  • Ole Miss is 3-0 when scoring more than 75.6 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Ole Miss played better when playing at home last year, scoring 69.4 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game in away games.
  • In 2022-23, the Rebels ceded 67.5 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 73.8.
  • When playing at home, Ole Miss made 1.2 more three-pointers per game (6.6) than when playing on the road (5.4). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (30.8%) compared to away from home (27.1%).

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Memphis W 80-77 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/5/2023 Mount St. Mary's W 77-68 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/10/2023 @ UCF W 70-68 Addition Financial Arena
12/16/2023 Cal - Frost Bank Center
12/19/2023 Troy - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/23/2023 Southern Miss - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

