Saturday's game at Frost Bank Center has the Ole Miss Rebels (9-0) squaring off against the California Golden Bears (3-6) at 7:30 PM (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a 75-71 win for Ole Miss, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ole Miss vs. Cal Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Ole Miss vs. Cal Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 75, Cal 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Cal

Computer Predicted Spread: Ole Miss (-3.7)

Ole Miss (-3.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.9

Ole Miss has a 3-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Cal, who is 6-3-0 ATS. A total of four out of the Rebels' games this season have gone over the point total, and seven of the Golden Bears' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels' +60 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.3 points per game (229th in college basketball) while allowing 66.7 per contest (81st in college basketball).

Ole Miss is 216th in the nation at 35.9 rebounds per game. That's 1.7 fewer than the 37.6 its opponents average.

Ole Miss makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (240th in college basketball) at a 36.5% rate (77th in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 its opponents make while shooting 26.8% from deep.

The Rebels score 93.6 points per 100 possessions (213th in college basketball), while allowing 85.0 points per 100 possessions (66th in college basketball).

Ole Miss has committed 1.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.7 (88th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.0 (196th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.