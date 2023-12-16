Will Nick Perbix Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 16?
On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning square off with the Calgary Flames. Is Nick Perbix going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Nick Perbix score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)
Perbix stats and insights
- Perbix is yet to score through 29 games this season.
- He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
- Perbix has no points on the power play.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Perbix recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:26
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|13:56
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:36
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:02
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:46
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:11
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Away
|L 4-1
Lightning vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
