Mikhail Sergachev will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Calgary Flames meet at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Does a wager on Sergachev intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Mikhail Sergachev vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Sergachev Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Sergachev has averaged 23:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -15.

Sergachev has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 31 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Sergachev has a point in 15 of 31 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In 15 of 31 games this season, Sergachev has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Sergachev's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he goes over.

There is a 46.5% chance of Sergachev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sergachev Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 31 Games 2 19 Points 2 2 Goals 0 17 Assists 2

