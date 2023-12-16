Will Mikey Eyssimont Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 16?
On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning square off with the Calgary Flames. Is Mikey Eyssimont going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Eyssimont stats and insights
- In four of 30 games this season, Eyssimont has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Flames yet this season.
- Eyssimont has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Eyssimont averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.2%.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Eyssimont recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|9:58
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:02
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|9:16
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:17
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:03
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:38
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Away
|L 4-1
Lightning vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
