The Calgary Flames (11-14-5, riding a four-game losing streak) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (14-12-5) at Scotiabank Saddledome. The game on Saturday, December 16 starts at 10:00 PM ET on BSSUN and ESPN+.

Lightning vs. Flames Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flames (-110) Lightning (-110) 6.5 Flames (-1.5)

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have won seven, or 43.8%, of the 16 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Tampa Bay is 7-10 this season when entering a game as an underdog by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline in this matchup implies a 52.4% chance of victory for the Lightning.

Tampa Bay has played 16 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

Lightning vs Flames Additional Info

Lightning vs. Flames Rankings

Flames Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 89 (19th) Goals 103 (4th) 103 (28th) Goals Allowed 110 (30th) 11 (27th) Power Play Goals 30 (1st) 16 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (15th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

The Lightning went 4-6-0 over its most recent 10 games, including a 3-7-0 ledger versus the spread during that span.

Three of Tampa Bay's last 10 games have hit the over.

The Lightning total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Lightning and their opponents are scoring 2.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.1.

The Lightning have scored the fourth-most goals (103 goals, 3.3 per game) in the league.

The Lightning have given up 3.6 goals per game, 110 total, which ranks 30th among NHL teams.

They have a -7 goal differential, which ranks 22nd in the league.

