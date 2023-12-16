Elias Lindholm and Steven Stamkos are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Calgary Flames meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, December 16 at 10:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Lightning vs. Flames Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Lightning Players to Watch

Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov has recorded 30 assists and 20 goals in 30 games. That's good for 50 points.

Brayden Point is a key contributor for Tampa Bay, with 33 total points this season. In 31 games, he has scored 13 goals and provided 20 assists.

This season, Stamkos has 14 goals and 16 assists for Calgary.

In the crease, Andrei Vasilevskiy's record stands at 5-4-0 on the season, allowing 25 goals (2.9 goals against average) and compiling 231 saves with a .902% save percentage (36th in the league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Flames Players to Watch

One of the top contributors this season for Calgary, Nazem Kadri has 22 points in 30 games (eight goals, 14 assists).

Blake Coleman has chipped in with 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists).

Lindholm's total of 19 points is via seven goals and 12 assists.

Daniel Vladar (4-4-2) has a goals against average of 3.5 on the season. His .879% save percentage ranks 63rd in the NHL.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning vs. Flames Stat Comparison

Flames Rank Flames AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 21st 2.97 Goals Scored 3.32 11th 26th 3.43 Goals Allowed 3.55 29th 12th 31.5 Shots 30.2 19th 11th 29.6 Shots Allowed 31.2 19th 28th 12.09% Power Play % 29.41% 3rd 9th 82.98% Penalty Kill % 79.79% 18th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.