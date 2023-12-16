Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Humphreys County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Humphreys County, Mississippi, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Humphreys County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Humphreys County High School at South Delta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Rolling Fork, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.