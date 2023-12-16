In the upcoming tilt against the Calgary Flames, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Haydn Fleury to score a goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Haydn Fleury score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Fleury stats and insights

Fleury is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

Fleury has zero points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Fleury recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:44 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:32 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 3-1 10/30/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 12:19 Home L 4-3 OT 10/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:08 Away L 6-4

Lightning vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

