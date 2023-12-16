The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game versus the Calgary Flames is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Conor Sheary find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Conor Sheary score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Sheary stats and insights

In one of 14 games this season, Sheary scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

Sheary has no points on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 103 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Sheary recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 12:17 Away W 7-4 11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 0:35 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:23 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 13:06 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:34 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 12:48 Home W 6-0 10/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:26 Home W 3-0 10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:51 Home L 4-3 OT 10/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 9:41 Home W 4-3

Lightning vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

