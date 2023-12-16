Will Anthony Cirelli light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cirelli stats and insights

In seven of 30 games this season, Cirelli has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

Cirelli has scored two goals on the power play.

Cirelli's shooting percentage is 14.8%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are giving up 103 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cirelli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 12:18 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 21:07 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:26 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 19:28 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 2 2 0 18:47 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:10 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:16 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:56 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 19:36 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.