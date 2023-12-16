The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-9) will attempt to turn around a nine-game losing skid when hosting the Alcorn State Braves (2-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET.

Alcorn State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
Alcorn State vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Braves score 21.1 fewer points per game (49.3) than the Lady Techsters give up (70.4).
  • The Lady Techsters average 5.6 fewer points per game (62.5) than the Braves give up (68.1).
  • Louisiana Tech has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 68.1 points.
  • Alcorn State has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 62.5 points.
  • The Lady Techsters are making 40% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% lower than the Braves allow to opponents (40.1%).
  • The Braves make 31.7% of their shots from the field, 12.2% lower than the Lady Techsters' defensive field-goal percentage.

Alcorn State Leaders

  • Destiny Brown: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.9 FG%
  • Zy'Nyia White: 10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
  • Nakia Cheatham: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.1 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12)
  • Kiarra Henderson: 4.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.3 FG%
  • Akyriale Ford: 4.3 PTS, 37 FG%

Alcorn State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 Nicholls W 54-46 Davey Whitney Complex
12/3/2023 Arkansas Baptist W 78-45 Davey Whitney Complex
12/9/2023 @ North Texas L 84-50 UNT Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Louisiana Tech - Thomas Assembly Center
12/20/2023 New Orleans - Davey Whitney Complex
12/28/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena

