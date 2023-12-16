How to Watch the Alcorn State vs. Louisiana Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-9) will attempt to turn around a nine-game losing skid when hosting the Alcorn State Braves (2-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET.
Alcorn State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Alcorn State vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Braves score 21.1 fewer points per game (49.3) than the Lady Techsters give up (70.4).
- The Lady Techsters average 5.6 fewer points per game (62.5) than the Braves give up (68.1).
- Louisiana Tech has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 68.1 points.
- Alcorn State has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 62.5 points.
- The Lady Techsters are making 40% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% lower than the Braves allow to opponents (40.1%).
- The Braves make 31.7% of their shots from the field, 12.2% lower than the Lady Techsters' defensive field-goal percentage.
Alcorn State Leaders
- Destiny Brown: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.9 FG%
- Zy'Nyia White: 10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Nakia Cheatham: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.1 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12)
- Kiarra Henderson: 4.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.3 FG%
- Akyriale Ford: 4.3 PTS, 37 FG%
Alcorn State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Nicholls
|W 54-46
|Davey Whitney Complex
|12/3/2023
|Arkansas Baptist
|W 78-45
|Davey Whitney Complex
|12/9/2023
|@ North Texas
|L 84-50
|UNT Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/20/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Davey Whitney Complex
|12/28/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
