The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-9) will attempt to turn around a nine-game losing skid when hosting the Alcorn State Braves (2-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET.

Alcorn State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alcorn State vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison

The Braves score 21.1 fewer points per game (49.3) than the Lady Techsters give up (70.4).

The Lady Techsters average 5.6 fewer points per game (62.5) than the Braves give up (68.1).

Louisiana Tech has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 68.1 points.

Alcorn State has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 62.5 points.

The Lady Techsters are making 40% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% lower than the Braves allow to opponents (40.1%).

The Braves make 31.7% of their shots from the field, 12.2% lower than the Lady Techsters' defensive field-goal percentage.

Alcorn State Leaders

Destiny Brown: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.9 FG%

8.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.9 FG% Zy'Nyia White: 10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Nakia Cheatham: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.1 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12)

8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.1 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12) Kiarra Henderson: 4.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.3 FG%

4.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.3 FG% Akyriale Ford: 4.3 PTS, 37 FG%

