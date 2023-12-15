Check out the injury report for the Phoenix Suns (13-11), which currently has three players listed, as the Suns prepare for their matchup against the New York Knicks (13-10) at Footprint Center on Friday, December 15 at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Suns lost their most recent outing 116-112 against the Nets on Wednesday. In the Suns' loss, Devin Booker led the way with a team-high 34 points (adding six rebounds and 12 assists).

The Knicks' last game on Wednesday ended in a 117-113 loss to the Jazz. Julius Randle's team-leading 32 points paced the Knicks in the loss.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Josh Okogie SG Out Hip 6.5 3.4 1.2 Grayson Allen SG Out Groin 12.3 4.5 2.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mitchell Robinson C Out Ankle 6.2 10.3 0.7

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Suns vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG

ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.