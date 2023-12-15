Brandon Ingram and Gordon Hayward are among the players with prop bets available when the New Orleans Pelicans and the Charlotte Hornets play at Spectrum Center on Friday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Pelicans vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSNO

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Pelicans vs Hornets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +120)

Ingram's 24.3 points per game average is 0.8 points more than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- five -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (5.5).

Ingram's season-long assist average -- 5.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Ingram's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 15.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: -122)

The 15.5-point over/under for Jonas Valanciunas on Friday is 1.2 higher than his season scoring average (14.3).

He grabs 9.6 rebounds per game, 1.9 less than his prop bet on Friday.

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -106)

Friday's prop bet for Zion Williamson is 24.5 points, 1.1 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 5.7 -- is 0.8 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Williamson's assist average -- 4.8 -- is higher than Friday's assist prop bet (4.5).

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -159) 1.5 (Over: +148)

The 17.5-point prop total for Hayward on Friday is 2.0 higher than his scoring average, which is 15.5.

He has grabbed five boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Hayward averages 4.8 assists, 0.3 more than his over/under for Friday.

Hayward, at one three-pointer made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Friday.

