The New Orleans Pelicans (14-11) play the Charlotte Hornets (7-15) as 6.5-point favorites on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSNO.

Pelicans vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSNO

BSSE and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Pelicans vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 118 - Hornets 113

Pelicans vs Hornets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 6.5)

Hornets (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-5.4)

Pelicans (-5.4) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.5

The Pelicans have put together a 15-10-0 ATS record this season compared to the 9-13-0 mark of the Hornets.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Charlotte is 4-6 against the spread compared to the 2-1 ATS record New Orleans puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.

New Orleans' games have gone over the total 48% of the time this season (12 out of 25), less often than Charlotte's games have (14 out of 22).

The Pelicans have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-5) this season while the Hornets have a .316 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (6-13).

Pelicans Performance Insights

On offense, the Pelicans are scoring 114.9 points per game (13th-ranked in league). They are ceding 114.2 points per contest at the other end (17th-ranked).

So far this year, New Orleans is grabbing 44.2 boards per game (14th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 44.4 rebounds per contest (19th-ranked).

The Pelicans rank 11th in the NBA with 26.2 assists per game.

New Orleans is committing 13.0 turnovers per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 14.0 turnovers per contest (ninth-ranked).

The Pelicans are averaging 11.0 treys per game (fourth-worst in NBA), and they own a 35.7% three-point percentage (20th-ranked).

