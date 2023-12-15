Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leflore County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Leflore County, Mississippi today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Leflore County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Amanda Elzy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Greenwood, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas E Edwards Sr High School at Greenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Greenwood, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
