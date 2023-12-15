Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lamar County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Lamar County, Mississippi, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lamar County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sumrall High School at Purvis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Purvis, MS
- Conference: 4A Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Marion High School at Lumberton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Lumberton, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Presbyterian Christian School at Lamar Christian School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Purvis, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.