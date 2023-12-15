The New Orleans Pelicans, with Herbert Jones, hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on December 13, Jones posted six points and two steals in a 142-122 win versus the Wizards.

In this article, we break down Jones' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.9 12.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.7 Assists 2.5 2.9 2.7 PRA -- 19.2 19.8 PR -- 16.3 17.1 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.3



Herbert Jones Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, Jones has made 4.0 field goals per game, which accounts for 8.1% of his team's total makes.

Jones is averaging 3.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Jones' opponents, the Hornets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average the fifth-most possessions per game with 102.1.

Conceding 120.8 points per contest, the Hornets are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Hornets have conceded 45 rebounds per game, which puts them 23rd in the NBA.

The Hornets are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league, conceding 27.2 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hornets are ranked 22nd in the NBA, giving up 13.7 makes per contest.

Herbert Jones vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/23/2023 29 2 3 2 0 0 1 10/21/2022 32 7 2 2 0 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.