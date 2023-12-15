Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Attala County, Mississippi today? We've got you covered.

Attala County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

French Camp Academy at Ethel High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Ethel, MS
  • Conference: 1A Region 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

St Andrews Episcopal at McAdams High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Sallis, MS
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

