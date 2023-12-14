Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tippah County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Tippah County, Mississippi? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tippah County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Amory High School at Ripley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Amory, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Falkner High School at Ashland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Ashland, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
