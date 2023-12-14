Will Steven Stamkos find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In nine of 27 games this season, Stamkos has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Oilers this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.

On the power play he has four goals, plus 11 assists.

He has a 12.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 85 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.8 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:00 Away L 4-1 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:26 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 19:24 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:24 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 20:22 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:17 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:57 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:05 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 1 1 0 17:21 Home L 3-2 OT

Lightning vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

