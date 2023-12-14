The Edmonton Oilers (13-12-1), winners of eight straight home games, host the Tampa Bay Lightning (13-12-5) at Rogers Place on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET on BSSUN and ESPN+.

In the past 10 contests for the Lightning, their offense has put up 26 goals while their defense has given up 30 (they have a 4-6-0 record in those games). In 33 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with eight goals (24.2% conversion rate).

As hockey play continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which club we project to win Thursday's game.

Lightning vs. Oilers Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game expects a final tally of Oilers 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-160)

Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)

Spread Pick: Oilers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have a 13-12-5 record this season and are 2-5-7 in matchups that have required overtime.

In the eight games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 11 points.

This season the Lightning registered only one goal in five games and they lost every time.

Tampa Bay has two points (0-3-2) in five games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

The Lightning have earned 29 points in their 18 games with at least three goals scored.

Tampa Bay has scored a single power-play goal in 11 games this season and has recorded 12 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Tampa Bay has posted a record of 9-8-1 (19 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in 12 games, going 4-4-4 to record 12 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 5th 3.5 Goals Scored 3.2 14th 19th 3.27 Goals Allowed 3.53 31st 3rd 33.4 Shots 30.4 15th 5th 28.2 Shots Allowed 30.4 17th 4th 28.09% Power Play % 29% 3rd 15th 80.41% Penalty Kill % 81.11% 13th

Lightning vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

