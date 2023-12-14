Will Luke Glendening Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 14?
Should you wager on Luke Glendening to light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Edmonton Oilers go head to head on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Luke Glendening score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Glendening stats and insights
- In four of 30 games this season, Glendening has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.
- Glendening has no points on the power play.
- Glendening's shooting percentage is 23.5%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 85 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 19.8 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Glendening recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|11:05
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|7:52
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|9:10
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|13:46
|Away
|W 8-2
Lightning vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
