The Edmonton Oilers (13-12-1) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (13-12-5) at Rogers Place on Thursday, December 14 at 9:00 PM ET on BSSUN and ESPN+. The Oilers have won eight in a row at home.

Lightning vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-165) Lightning (+140) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Lightning Betting Insights

This season the Lightning have won six of the 15 games, or 40.0%, in which they've been an underdog.

Tampa Bay has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +140 moneyline in this matchup.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Lightning have a 41.7% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 15 of 30 games this season.

Lightning vs Oilers Additional Info

Lightning vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 91 (9th) Goals 96 (5th) 85 (14th) Goals Allowed 106 (31st) 25 (5th) Power Play Goals 29 (1st) 19 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (13th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

Tampa Bay possesses a 3-7-0 record against the spread while finishing 4-6-0 straight up in its past 10 contests.

In its past 10 games, Tampa Bay has gone over the total three times.

The Lightning total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, Lightning's game goal totals average 8.8 goals, 1.8 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Lightning's 96 total goals (3.2 per game) are the fifth-most in the NHL.

The Lightning's 106 total goals allowed (3.5 per game) rank 31st in the league.

They have a -10 goal differential, which ranks 23rd in the league.

