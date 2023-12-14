Jackson State vs. Mississippi State December 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Jackson State Tigers (5-2) will play the Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-1) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM ET.
Jackson State vs. Mississippi State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Jackson State Players to Watch
- Jerkaila Jordan: 17.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Lauren Park-Lane: 10.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Debreasha Powe: 12.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jessika Carter: 12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Erynn Barnum: 8.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
Mississippi State Players to Watch
