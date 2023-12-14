Thursday's contest features the Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-2) and the Jackson State Tigers (5-3) clashing at Humphrey Coliseum in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 70-56 victory for heavily favored Mississippi State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 14.

The Tigers' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 78-58 loss to Oregon State.

Jackson State vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Jackson State vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 70, Jackson State 56

Other SWAC Predictions

Jackson State Schedule Analysis

The Tigers' best win this season came in a 60-56 victory over the St. John's Red Storm on November 25.

The Tigers have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (three).

Jackson State 2023-24 Best Wins

60-56 over St. John's (NY) (No. 126) on November 25

63-54 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 148) on November 20

Jackson State Leaders

Miya Crump: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Angel Jackson: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK, 38.2 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK, 38.2 FG% TI'lan Boler: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.4 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.4 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Daphane White: 10.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 63.0 FG%

10.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 63.0 FG% Areyanna Hunter: 4.8 PTS, 30.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

Jackson State Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 15.2 points per game (posting 71.3 points per game, 112th in college basketball, and conceding 56.1 per contest, 53rd in college basketball) and have a +121 scoring differential.

