For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Haydn Fleury a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Haydn Fleury score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2300 (Bet $10 to win $230.00 if he scores a goal)

Fleury stats and insights

Fleury is yet to score through five games this season.

In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Fleury has zero points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are conceding 85 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.8 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Fleury recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:32 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 3-1 10/30/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 12:19 Home L 4-3 OT 10/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:08 Away L 6-4

Lightning vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

