Will Haydn Fleury Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 14?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Haydn Fleury a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Haydn Fleury score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2300 (Bet $10 to win $230.00 if he scores a goal)
Fleury stats and insights
- Fleury is yet to score through five games this season.
- In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Fleury has zero points on the power play.
Oilers defensive stats
- On defense, the Oilers are conceding 85 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.8 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Fleury recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:55
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|8:32
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|12:19
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:08
|Away
|L 6-4
Lightning vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
