Will Brayden Point Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 14?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Brayden Point a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Point stats and insights
- In nine of 30 games this season, Point has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Oilers this season in one game (four shots).
- He has six goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
- Point's shooting percentage is 16.0%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have given up 85 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 19.8 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Point recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|21:58
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|21:27
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:45
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:03
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:15
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|19:48
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|5
|3
|2
|18:03
|Away
|W 8-2
Lightning vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
