The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game against the Edmonton Oilers is set for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Brandon Hagel light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Hagel stats and insights

In nine of 30 games this season, Hagel has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Oilers this season in one game (zero shots).

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Hagel averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.1%.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Hagel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 20:12 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 22:55 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:07 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:36 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:48 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:50 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:32 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:57 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 17:26 Away W 8-2

Lightning vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.