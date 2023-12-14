On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning square off with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Anthony Cirelli going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Cirelli stats and insights

Cirelli has scored in six of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored versus the Oilers this season in one game (zero shots).

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Cirelli averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.5%.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 85 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Cirelli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 21:07 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:26 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 19:28 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 2 2 0 18:47 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:10 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:16 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:56 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 19:36 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:41 Away W 8-2

Lightning vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

