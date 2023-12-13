The McNeese Cowboys (8-2) bring a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-4), who have won three straight as well. The Cowboys are favorites (-6.5) in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 141.5.

Southern Miss vs. McNeese Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Lake Charles, Louisiana

Venue: The Legacy Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under McNeese -6.5 141.5

Golden Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Southern Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 141.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Southern Miss has had an average of 138.1 points scored in its games so far this season, 3.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Southern Miss has covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this season.

Southern Miss has won in two of the four contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Golden Eagles have a record of 1-1 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +220 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Southern Miss has a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Southern Miss vs. McNeese Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total McNeese 2 33.3% 82.2 153.1 57.3 124.5 142.8 Southern Miss 3 42.9% 70.9 153.1 67.2 124.5 140

Additional Southern Miss Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles score 13.6 more points per game (70.9) than the Cowboys allow (57.3).

Southern Miss has put together a 2-3 ATS record and a 5-2 overall record in games it scores more than 57.3 points.

Southern Miss vs. McNeese Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) McNeese 5-1-0 1-0 2-4-0 Southern Miss 2-5-0 1-1 3-3-0

Southern Miss vs. McNeese Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

McNeese Southern Miss 6-8 Home Record 15-0 3-14 Away Record 8-7 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 7-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 74.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.6 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

