The Washington Wizards (3-19) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to stop a seven-game home losing streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (13-11) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSNO

MNMT and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 121 - Wizards 114

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs Wizards Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 7.5)

Wizards (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-6.3)

Pelicans (-6.3) Pick OU: Under (241.5)



Under (241.5) Computer Predicted Total: 234.8

The Pelicans have been more successful against the spread than the Wizards this season, tallying an ATS record of 14-10-0, as opposed to the 10-12-0 mark of the Wizards.

New Orleans covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Washington covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (40%).

Washington and its opponents have gone over the over/under 63.6% of the time this season (14 out of 22). That's more often than New Orleans and its opponents have (11 out of 24).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pelicans are 4-5, while the Wizards are 2-18 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pelicans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pelicans Performance Insights

So far this season, the Pelicans are posting 113.8 points per game (16th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 113.9 points per contest (18th-ranked).

New Orleans is grabbing 44.2 boards per game (15th-ranked in league). It is allowing 44.9 rebounds per contest (21st-ranked).

The Pelicans rank 12th in the NBA with 26 dimes per game.

So far this year, New Orleans is committing 13.2 turnovers per game (14th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 14 turnovers per contest (10th-ranked).

The Pelicans are making 10.8 threes per game (fourth-worst in NBA), and they own a 35.2% three-point percentage (20th-ranked).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.