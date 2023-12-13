Player prop bet options for Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and others are listed when the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Pelicans vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

MNMT and BSNO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena

Pelicans vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -149) 5.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +120)

Ingram's 23.6 points per game average is 0.1 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

He has collected 5.2 rebounds per game, 0.3 fewer than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (5.5).

Ingram has averaged 5.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Ingram has averaged 1.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -130)

Zion Williamson's 23.4-point scoring average is 1.1 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has pulled down 5.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Williamson has averaged 4.8 assists this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -108) 12.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: +122) 0.5 (Over: -104)

The 14.2 points Jonas Valanciunas scores per game are 2.3 less than his prop total on Wednesday.

His rebounding average -- 9.3 -- is 3.2 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Valanciunas' assist average -- 2.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (2.5).

Valanciunas averages 0.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: +140)

The 22.8 points Kuzma scores per game are 0.3 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

He has grabbed 5.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Wednesday's assist over/under for Kuzma (4.5) is the same as his season-long average.

Kuzma averages 2.2 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: +122) 0.5 (Over: -227)

The 11.5 points prop total set for Deni Avdija on Wednesday is 0.5 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (12.0).

He has averaged 1.0 less rebound per game (5.5) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Avdija has averaged 3.9 assists per game, 0.6 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Avdija has made 1.0 three pointer per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

