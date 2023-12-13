On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, the Washington Wizards (3-15) hit the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (10-9) at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSNO.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Pelicans vs. Wizards Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MNMT, BSNO

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pelicans Games

Pelicans Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Brandon Ingram gets the Pelicans 24.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Zion Williamson is averaging 24.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He's making 56.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Pelicans are receiving 13.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Jonas Valanciunas this year.

Dyson Daniels gives the Pelicans 7.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while putting up 1.6 steals (sixth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jordan Hawkins is averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He is making 39.6% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 treys per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma puts up 23.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Deni Avdija posts 12.6 points, 5.4 boards and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 53.6% from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Jordan Poole puts up 17.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 39.8% from the field and 29.8% from downtown with 2.0 made treys per game.

Tyus Jones averages 10.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made treys per game.

Daniel Gafford averages 9.3 points, 7.4 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 70.3% from the floor.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. Wizards Stat Comparison

Wizards Pelicans 116.3 Points Avg. 113.4 124.8 Points Allowed Avg. 113.0 48.2% Field Goal % 47.6% 35.0% Three Point % 35.5%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.