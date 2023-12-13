Kyle Kuzma's Washington Wizards (3-19) and Brandon Ingram's New Orleans Pelicans (13-11) square off at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, December 13, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET.

Pelicans vs. Wizards Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT and BSNO

MNMT and BSNO Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena

Brandon Ingram vs. Kyle Kuzma Fantasy Comparison

Stat Brandon Ingram Kyle Kuzma Total Fantasy Pts 737.8 790 Fantasy Pts Per Game 36.9 35.9 Fantasy Rank 31 35

Brandon Ingram vs. Kyle Kuzma Insights

Brandon Ingram & the Pelicans

Ingram is putting up 23.6 points, 5.3 assists and 5.2 boards per contest.

The Pelicans average 113.8 points per game (16th in the league) while allowing 113.9 per outing (18th in the NBA). They have a -3 scoring differential overall.

New Orleans ranks 16th in the league at 44.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 44.9 its opponents average.

The Pelicans knock down 10.8 three-pointers per game (27th in the league) at a 35.2% rate (20th in the NBA), compared to the 13.5 per contest their opponents make while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc.

New Orleans has committed 13.2 turnovers per game (14th in NBA action) while forcing 14 (10th in the league).

Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards

Kuzma averages 22.8 points, 5.9 boards and 4.5 assists, making 47.5% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.

The Wizards put up 115.6 points per game (10th in league) while giving up 126.3 per outing (30th in NBA). They have a -235 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.7 points per game.

Washington comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 10.7 boards. It collects 39 rebounds per game (30th in league) compared to its opponents' 49.7.

The Wizards connect on 11.7 three-pointers per game (21st in the league), 1.2 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 34.6% from deep (23rd in NBA) and opponents are shooting 36.8%.

Washington forces 14 turnovers per game (10th in league) while committing 13.9 (20th in NBA).

Brandon Ingram vs. Kyle Kuzma Advanced Stats

Stat Brandon Ingram Kyle Kuzma Plus/Minus Per Game 1.9 -10.5 Usage Percentage 29.3% 30.8% True Shooting Pct 57.2% 55.9% Total Rebound Pct 8.4% 10.3% Assist Pct 25.1% 23%

