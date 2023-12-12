Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Washington County, Mississippi? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washington County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hollandale Simmons High School at Amanda Elzy High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 12

2:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Greenwood, MS

Greenwood, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Hollandale Simmons High School at Leflore County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Itta Bena, MS

Itta Bena, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverside High School at South Delta High School