Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tippah County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Tippah County, Mississippi is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tippah County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pine Grove High School at Myrtle Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Myrtle, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.