Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pearl River County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Pearl River County, Mississippi today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pearl River County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hancock High School at Picayune Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Picayune, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Terry High School at Pearl River Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Carriere, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.