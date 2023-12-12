The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-8) will try to turn around a six-game losing streak when visiting the Ole Miss Rebels (6-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network +

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi Valley State Scoring Comparison

  • The Delta Devils put up just 3.5 fewer points per game (52.8) than the Rebels give up (56.3).
  • Mississippi Valley State has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 56.3 points.
  • Ole Miss has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 52.8 points.
  • The 66.6 points per game the Rebels average are 17.4 fewer points than the Delta Devils allow (84.0).
  • The Rebels are making 41.0% of their shots from the field, 4.0% lower than the Delta Devils concede to opponents (45.0%).
  • The Delta Devils' 32.2 shooting percentage is 3.4 lower than the Rebels have conceded.

Ole Miss Leaders

  • Madison Scott: 9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 59.6 FG%
  • Marquesha Davis: 12.1 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
  • Snudda Collins: 11.7 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (10-for-40)
  • Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
  • Kennedy Todd-Williams: 6.4 PTS, 29.7 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Little Rock W 58-45 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/29/2023 Louisville L 64-58 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/2/2023 @ Southern Miss L 61-59 Reed Green Coliseum
12/12/2023 Mississippi Valley State - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/18/2023 @ South Alabama - Mitchell Center
12/21/2023 @ UAPB - H.O. Clemmons Arena

