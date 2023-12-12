Tuesday's contest at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has the Ole Miss Rebels (6-3) squaring off against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-8) at 7:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 78-52 victory, as our model heavily favors Ole Miss.

The Rebels lost their last outing 61-59 against Southern Miss on Saturday.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 78, Mississippi Valley State 52

Other SEC Predictions

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

On November 20, the Rebels claimed their best win of the season, a 60-49 victory over the Michigan Wolverines, who are a top 50 team (No. 29), according to our computer rankings.

The Rebels have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (two).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Ole Miss is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most defeats.

Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

60-49 over Michigan (No. 29) on November 20

56-47 over Arizona (No. 40) on November 19

80-63 at home over Temple (No. 127) on November 15

58-45 at home over Little Rock (No. 251) on November 25

67-54 over Howard (No. 258) on November 18

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 59.6 FG%

9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 59.6 FG% Marquesha Davis: 12.1 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

12.1 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Snudda Collins: 11.7 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (10-for-40)

11.7 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (10-for-40) Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Kennedy Todd-Williams: 6.4 PTS, 29.7 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels outscore opponents by 10.3 points per game (scoring 66.6 points per game to rank 179th in college basketball while giving up 56.3 per contest to rank 55th in college basketball) and have a +92 scoring differential overall.

