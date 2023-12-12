Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Rogers Arena. Does a wager on Kucherov intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -105)

1.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -189)

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Kucherov has averaged 20:49 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

In Kucherov's 28 games played this season he's scored in 12 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Kucherov has a point in 22 games this year (out of 28), including multiple points 13 times.

Kucherov has an assist in 19 of 28 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability that Kucherov hits the over on his points over/under is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Kucherov has an implied probability of 65.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +34 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 28 Games 3 47 Points 6 19 Goals 4 28 Assists 2

