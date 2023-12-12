Can we expect Nick Perbix lighting the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Nick Perbix score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)

Perbix stats and insights

  • Perbix is yet to score through 27 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Perbix has zero points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have three shutouts, and they average 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Perbix recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 13:56 Away W 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:36 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:11 Home W 3-1
12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:02 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:04 Away L 8-1
11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:46 Home L 4-2
11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:11 Away L 3-1
11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:59 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 15:03 Away W 8-2
11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:55 Home L 3-2 OT

Lightning vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

