The Tampa Bay Lightning, including Nicholas Paul, will be on the ice Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vancouver Canucks. If you're considering a wager on Paul against the Canucks, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nicholas Paul vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Paul Season Stats Insights

Paul has averaged 17:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -16).

In Paul's 29 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Paul has a point in eight games this year (out of 29), including multiple points three times.

Paul has an assist in three of 29 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Paul hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27% of Paul going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Paul Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +34 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 29 Games 3 12 Points 2 9 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.