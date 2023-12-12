The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-8) will try to stop a six-game losing stretch when visiting the Ole Miss Rebels (6-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET.

Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network +

Mississippi Valley State vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison

The Delta Devils average only 3.5 fewer points per game (52.8) than the Rebels allow their opponents to score (56.3).

Mississippi Valley State is 1-2 when it scores more than 56.3 points.

Ole Miss is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 52.8 points.

The Rebels score 17.4 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Delta Devils allow (84).

The Rebels are making 41% of their shots from the field, four% lower than the Delta Devils concede to opponents (45%).

The Delta Devils make 32.2% of their shots from the field, 3.4% lower than the Rebels' defensive field-goal percentage.

Mississippi Valley State Leaders

Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.1 PTS, 2.9 STL, 37.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38)

14.1 PTS, 2.9 STL, 37.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38) Jaylia Reed: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 28.6 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (16-for-65)

9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 28.6 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (16-for-65) Amberly Brown: 6.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 28 FG%

6.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 28 FG% Leah Turner: 5.4 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

5.4 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Syann Holmes: 3.4 PTS, 32.3 FG%

Mississippi Valley State Schedule